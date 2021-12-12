Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.95% of Sharps Compliance worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 117,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

