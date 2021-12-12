Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,139 shares of company stock worth $7,707,694 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.