SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $20,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

