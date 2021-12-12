Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

