SmileyCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $330,015.28 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $330,015.28 and $68.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars.

