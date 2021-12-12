Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after purchasing an additional 549,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,747,000 after acquiring an additional 498,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

