Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $2.11 on Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $42.60 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00004208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00122272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00175970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.20 or 0.08200608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,143,188 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.