Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $659.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.98 million to $669.40 million. Stericycle reported sales of $655.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $87,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stericycle by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after purchasing an additional 567,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stericycle by 166.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 144.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.