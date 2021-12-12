Stratos Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $34.85 million and $1.33 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.61 or 0.08189516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.21 or 1.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,755,367 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars.

