Strs Ohio Has $16.02 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $160.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

