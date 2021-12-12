Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 387,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

