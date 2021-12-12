Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 49,822 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

