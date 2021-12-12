Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of General Dynamics worth $145,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $204.93 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

