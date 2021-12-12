Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Allstate worth $139,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

NYSE ALL opened at $108.02 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

