Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of VICI Properties worth $131,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after acquiring an additional 726,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,908 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

