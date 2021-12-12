Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $141.63 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Baxter International worth $141,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $80.86 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

