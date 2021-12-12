Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.83% of TuSimple worth $141,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,437,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,169 shares of company stock worth $3,087,181 over the last ninety days.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

