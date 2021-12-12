Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,961 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Veeva Systems worth $131,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $265.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.41.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.89.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock worth $4,571,262. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

