Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Kroger worth $136,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

