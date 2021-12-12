Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $133,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 714.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 290,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 254,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $177,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of CM opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

