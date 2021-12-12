Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $136,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $184.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

