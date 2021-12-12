Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,663 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Tractor Supply worth $143,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.16. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $135.18 and a 12 month high of $235.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,043 shares of company stock worth $4,534,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.