Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,063 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Motorola Solutions worth $130,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Amundi bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of MSI opened at $264.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $265.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

