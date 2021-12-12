Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 76,056 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,056 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Kraft Heinz worth $149,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

