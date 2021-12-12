Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 932,695 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,695 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.23% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $142,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.63 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

