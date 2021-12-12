Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Critical Comparison

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summit State Bank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 2 0 0 2.00

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.73% 7.96% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.64 $10.52 million $2.09 7.72 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 1.00 $704.86 million $0.78 6.90

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit State Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

