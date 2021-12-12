Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

