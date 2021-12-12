Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
NYSE SHO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
