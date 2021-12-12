TD (NASDAQ:GLG) versus Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Head to Head Review

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TD and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 0.18% 0.20% 0.15% Old National Bancorp 33.72% 10.11% 1.28%

TD has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $28.27 million 2.32 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.26 $226.41 million $1.77 10.03

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TD and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than TD.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats TD on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

