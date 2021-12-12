Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

TDS opened at $19.82 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

