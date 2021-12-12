The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

