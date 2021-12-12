Theta Fuel Trading Down 12.1% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $53.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00174601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00021551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.00531796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.