Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 109,699 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.