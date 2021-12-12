Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after buying an additional 555,694 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 458,198 shares in the last quarter.

CALF stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85.

