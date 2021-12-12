Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 45,640 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

