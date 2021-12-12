Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.19 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $12,241,097 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.68 and its 200-day moving average is $259.71. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

