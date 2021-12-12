Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in eBay were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in eBay by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

