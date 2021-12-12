Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 35.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

