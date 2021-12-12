Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,621 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,784,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 199,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $44.50 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

