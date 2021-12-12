Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 126,298 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,298 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

