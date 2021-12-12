TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $3.22 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00006433 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $171.70 million and $470,898.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

