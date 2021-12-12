Tornado Cash Price Tops $39.94 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $39.94 or 0.00079914 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.48 or 0.08185899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00080102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.10 or 1.00232251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

