Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,249,499.90. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,695. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,515 over the last three months.

TSE TOU opened at C$41.24 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.47 and a twelve month high of C$48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.74.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

