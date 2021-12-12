TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 130.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 188,087 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 97.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 258,366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 277,972.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 492.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.16. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.29%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

