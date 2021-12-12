Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.01 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

