UChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,250.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $33,363.23 and approximately $4,250.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.