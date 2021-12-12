UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of UDR worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after acquiring an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $58.38 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 291.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

