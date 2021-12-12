Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $48.91 million and approximately $34.90 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $9.60 or 0.00019115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00175970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.59 or 0.00534980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00059981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

