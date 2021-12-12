United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $188.57 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

