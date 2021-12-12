UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $72.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $287.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.99 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $316.21 billion to $320.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $478.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $478.48. The company has a market capitalization of $450.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

