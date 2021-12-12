Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce sales of $867.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of VMI opened at $254.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.48. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.